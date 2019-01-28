Travel

WATCH | Black rhino charges into car

28 January 2019 - 12:25 By timeslive

Wildlife monitor Sam Vorster was able to do what many others wouldn’t – stay calm as a black rhino charged into his car.  

"He only left muddy lip prints on the vehicle, but his unspoken words were clear," Vorster told LatestSightings.com.

The rhino initially looked calm as it approached but according to Vorster it was spooked by someone in his car dropping their camera strap.

Vorster said one needed to stay calm and still when that close to a rhino. 

"The reason he felt the need to tell us off is because someone moved. Animals see movement, even if there is a camera between the two of you!

"As soon as the rhino hit the car, I dropped my phone and drove away before he came back for real … I have watched a truck being lifted by an angry black rhino before. It was obvious this light tap was a warning, not the real deal."

This is the second time Vorster has been charged by a black rhino.

