Flight Centre’s top destinations for 2019

Flight Centre’s latest list of top destinations for travel in 2019 comes courtesy of Sue Garrett, product and marketing general manager for the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), SA's leading travel retailer and travel experts in SA’s travel sector.

#7 The Lost City of Teyuna, Colombia

The ancient Lost City of Teyuna in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada region has long captured the imagination of travellers seeking off-the-beaten-track trekking adventures, says Garrett.

“G Adventures is one of FCTG’s top suppliers with adventure travel, and together their non-profit partner, Planeterra, they have partnered with the Lost City’s indigenous Wiwa community to enable travellers to explore this previously undiscovered route in 2019.”

While visiting Colombia in 2019, travellers can learn more about this remarkable indigenous village that is opening its doors to visitors for the very first time, she says.

#6 The Drakensberg, SA