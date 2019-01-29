Travel

WATCH | Sleeping lioness unleashes her rage after rude awakening by creepy lion

29 January 2019 - 13:18 By timeslive

A male lion learnt an important life lesson - let sleeping lionesses lie.

The lion felt the full wrath of a lioness after he creepily stalked her while she was sleeping and then woke her up in the worst possible way. 

In a bizarre turn of events, the lion bites the lioness, which then retaliates viciously. 

"It took the lioness exactly two split seconds to go from fast asleep to defence mode and ready to attack," says safari guide Joshua Loonkushu, who filmed the incident near the Sand River in Maasai Mara.

"In my eight years of guiding, this was the first sighting of its kind. I’ve never seen something like this," Loonkushu told LatestSightings.com.

MORE:

180 years later: the day the lions returned to the Karoo

Samara Private Game Reserve near Graaff-Reinet recently released two lions into the reserve - the first of their kind in the area in almost two ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Pride of lions ride on giraffe

This pride of lions tried for five hours to hunt and kill an old bull giraffe knowing if they did they'd have a feast fit for a king.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Feeding time: Lionesses deliver lunch to eight hungry cubs

It’s a lot of work keeping lion cubs happy and fed.
Lifestyle
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Pay half-price for your partner’s cruise fare if you book before Jan 31 Travel
  2. SA chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen holds on to Michelin star Food
  3. 'The Mule' confirms Clint Eastwood's lost his golden touch Lifestyle
  4. Your innocent hand gesture could be regarded as an obscene insult Lifestyle
  5. SA's multicultural society: whose manners are the right ones? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X