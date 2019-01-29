WATCH | Sleeping lioness unleashes her rage after rude awakening by creepy lion

A male lion learnt an important life lesson - let sleeping lionesses lie.

The lion felt the full wrath of a lioness after he creepily stalked her while she was sleeping and then woke her up in the worst possible way.

In a bizarre turn of events, the lion bites the lioness, which then retaliates viciously.

"It took the lioness exactly two split seconds to go from fast asleep to defence mode and ready to attack," says safari guide Joshua Loonkushu, who filmed the incident near the Sand River in Maasai Mara.

"In my eight years of guiding, this was the first sighting of its kind. I’ve never seen something like this," Loonkushu told LatestSightings.com.