WATCH | Step into the world of 'Star Wars' at Disneyland

You don't need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to live out your Star Wars fantasies — just book a trip to Disneyland.

This year Disney will unveil the latest addition to their California park: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This themed area will transport Star Wars fans to the planet of Batuu, which Disney describes as “a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes”.

Among Batuu's top attractions are:

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run , where you get behind the controls of the famous ship to go on a secret mission.

, where you get behind the controls of the famous ship to go on a secret mission. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, where you take part in an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

WATCH | Get a taste of the top attractions at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge