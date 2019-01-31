Travel

WATCH | Step into the world of 'Star Wars' at Disneyland

31 January 2019 - 14:00 By Zola Zingithwa
A model of the 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge themed area being developed at Disneyland Park is displayed at the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, California, U.S.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You don't need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to live out your Star Wars fantasies — just book a trip to Disneyland.

This year Disney will unveil the latest addition to their California park: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This themed area will transport Star Wars fans to the planet of Batuu, which Disney describes as “a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes”. 

Among Batuu's top attractions are:

  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where you get behind the controls of the famous ship to go on a secret mission.
  • Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, where you take part in an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

WATCH | Get a taste of the top attractions at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Disney is so committed to bringing the world of Star Wars to life that they've even commissioned John Williams, the Oscar-winning composer behind the movie's original score, to create new music to accompany the experiences.

Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disneyland Park in California towards the middle of the year. Similar attractions will open at Walt Disney World in Florida later in 2019.

