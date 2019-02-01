Would you pay R146k a night to sleep on a R2.6m bed in a luxe cruise suite?

A luxury cruise liner has created an over-the-top $11,000-a-night (about R146,000) suite which measures twice the size of an average American home and comes with a custom-made $200,000 (R2.6m) bed and en-suite spa.

Seven Seas Splendor has pulled back the curtain on its Regent Suite, a palatial apartment that spans 413m² - 20 times the size of an average cruise ship stateroom, or nearly twice as large as the average American home.

Like the sounds of it? You'll have to wait until at least 2021, as the $11,000-a-night cabin is already sold-out for the 2020 inaugural sailings.

The suite centrepiece, meanwhile, is a $200,000 Vividus bed, custom-made by four master artisans at the Hästens workshop in Köping, Sweden.

Easily the "most luxurious bed at sea," it's made with a pinewood frame, steel springs, layers of flax, horsetail hair, cotton and wool batting.