HOTEL REVIEW | Kambro Kind Guesthouse, Sutherland, Western Cape

Not only is this guesthouse big on small-town hospitality but, as it's situated in SA's astronomy capital, it's a great base to enjoy some fantastic stargazing

Not only is this guesthouse big on small-town hospitality but, as it's situated in SA's astronomy capital, it's a great base to enjoy some fantastic stargazing