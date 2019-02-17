Coke’s creepy flirt-on-a-plane campaign falls flat
America's Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola are sorry for encouraging passengers to ogle each other
17 February 2019 - 00:00
America's Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola are sorry for encouraging passengers to ogle each other
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.