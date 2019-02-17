HOTEL REVIEW | Calitzdorp Station, Western Cape
This lodge sprawls around the old railway station in a Little Karoo town, with beds in the old booking office and tents outside too
17 February 2019 - 00:00
This lodge sprawls around the old railway station in a Little Karoo town, with beds in the old booking office and tents outside too
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.