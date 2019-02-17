My Travelling Life
Marc Lottering’s hilarious alter ego Aunty Merle is partial to a palace
Aunty Merle, the jetsetter from Athlone, likes the finer things in life. And big holes. But caves? Not so much
17 February 2019 - 00:05
Aunty Merle, the jetsetter from Athlone, likes the finer things in life. And big holes. But caves? Not so much
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.