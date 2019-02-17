Travel

Palaces, pages & poems at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival in India

In the heart of Rajasthan for the 'greatest literary show on Earth', Alexandra Dodd makes time for some sightseeing and shopping too

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By alexandra dodd

In the heart of Rajasthan for the 'greatest literary show on Earth', Alexandra Dodd makes time for some sightseeing and shopping too

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Rare black leopard snapped in Africa 'near Wakanda' Travel
  3. WATCH | Farm to fiancee: the journey of red roses on Valentine's Day Lifestyle
  4. #MensConference: Full Valentine's Day 'escape plan' revealed Lifestyle
  5. A singletons guide to ice cream Food

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X