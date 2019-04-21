5 fantastic reasons to head to Franschhoek
An easy drive from Cape Town, Franschhoek has the makings of a great weekend getaway. Here are some of the top attractions
21 April 2019 - 00:03
An easy drive from Cape Town, Franschhoek has the makings of a great weekend getaway. Here are some of the top attractions
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.