WATCH | Angry birds ruffle feathers in rare sighting in Kruger Park

Rare footage captured in the Kruger National Park shows two very large birds getting themselves into a flap.

Ashlea Dennison, a 25-year-old dentistry student at the University of the Witwatersrand, filmed this amazing sighting near Crocodile Bridge on April 6 2019.

In the video, the secretary bird seems to be taunting a kori bustard. The secretary bird then gets chased by the annoyed bustard before turning its attention on other smaller birds in the area.

"We were very excited when we saw this sighting because these birds are both amazing sightings on their own and we have never seen either of them behave in this manner before," Dennison told Latest Sightings.

Although it's unclear what caused the birds' aggression, Dennison said there might have been a kill nearby. Secretary birds are carnivorous while kori bustards are omnivorous.

"This sighting was incredibly rare for us ... we have never seen either of these birds act in an aggressive manner towards any other bird before."

"I would've loved to have seen what the cause of the fight was but due to the length of the grass, we couldn't see what was on the ground," said Dennison.