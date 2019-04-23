Travel

WATCH | Angry birds ruffle feathers in rare sighting in Kruger Park

23 April 2019 - 14:02 By timeslive

Rare footage captured in the Kruger National Park shows two very large birds getting themselves into a flap.

Ashlea Dennison, a 25-year-old dentistry student at the University of the Witwatersrand, filmed this amazing sighting near Crocodile Bridge on April 6 2019. 

In the video, the secretary bird seems to be taunting a kori bustard. The secretary bird then gets chased by the annoyed bustard before turning its attention on other smaller birds in the area. 

"We were very excited when we saw this sighting because these birds are both amazing sightings on their own and we have never seen either of them behave in this manner before," Dennison told Latest Sightings.

Although it's unclear what caused the birds' aggression, Dennison said there might have been a kill nearby. Secretary birds are carnivorous while kori bustards are omnivorous. 

"This sighting was incredibly rare for us ... we have never seen either of these birds act in an aggressive manner towards any other bird before."

"I would've loved to have seen what the cause of the fight was but due to the length of the grass, we couldn't see what was on the ground," said Dennison.

MORE:

WATCH | 'Lucky to survive' - Enormous elephant charges car in Kruger Park

An elephant is one of the star attractions of the Kruger National Park, but a sighting can come with risks.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Buffalo caught between lions and crocodile makes amazing escape

Caught between a hungry crocodile and an eager pride of lions, this buffalo had fortune on its side.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Swimming lions a once-in-a-lifetime surprise for ranger

Most lions dislike water, but this pride is different.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  2. #420: why is international Weed Day celebrated on April 20? Lifestyle
  3. OPINION | Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' is a love letter to black culture Lifestyle
  4. Beyond 'puff, puff, pass': now there's an etiquette guide for weed smokers Lifestyle
  5. When’s the best time to get your flu shot? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X