WATCH | Kings of the road: Lions stroll alongside cars in Kruger Park

When you're the king of the jungle, life is a walk in the park.

This amazing sighting of five male lions strolling down a road in the Kruger National Park proves this.

These lions, known in the park as the Mpondo males, don't have a care in the world. They only interrupt their walk to sniff the air or scratch a tree.

And if you had any doubts about a lion being the boss of the bush, the sight of impala and kudu running away as soon as they spot these big cats should convince you.