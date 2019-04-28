Accidental Tourist
When the music takes you home
It was an unexpected delight to stumble across a group of Dutch tourists singing South African folk songs around a campfire in Portugal, writes Chris Buchanan
28 April 2019 - 00:00
It was an unexpected delight to stumble across a group of Dutch tourists singing South African folk songs around a campfire in Portugal, writes Chris Buchanan
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.