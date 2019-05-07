Travel

Sleep like a royal for R2.7k/night: Prince Charles opens B&B

07 May 2019 - 15:12 By AFP Relaxnews
Prices at Prince Charle's B&B range from around R2.7k to R3.6k per night.
Image: Courtesy of The Castle of Mey

As all of Britain celebrates the royal baby's arrival, Prince Charles is busy putting the finishing touches on Granary Lodge, his bed-and-breakfast with a view of Scotland's Castle of Mey.

Prince Charles can now add hotelier to his CV.

The future King of England has been busy renovating Granary Lodge, on the grounds of Castle of Mey, in the Northern Scotland town of Caithness. The property was originally owned by his grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she turned it over to the Crown.

The elder Queen Elizabeth had fallen in love with the vast residence in 1952, and proceeded to restore it to its former glory. With the castle officially owned by the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, visitors are only allowed when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are away.

This is set to change as a lucky few will be given the chance to stay and experience the Granary Lodge's cosy Victorian ambience. Ten rooms, including two suites, are available, from the King Double all the way to the Super King Suite. Prices start at £145 (about R2,700) a night for a room, and can go up to £195 (about R3,600) for a suite. 

For breakfast, guests will be treated to local products, including gluten-free options.

The profits from reservations will not benefit Prince Charles, but will go to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, which maintains the property and welcomes tourists.

