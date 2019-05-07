Travel

WATCH | Warthog gets the fright of its life as lions sneak up on it

07 May 2019 - 15:17 By TimesLIVE

A warthog made a lucky escape as a group of lions tried to sneak up on it. 

Dana Atkinson, an author from Florida who has travelled to 13 African countries, filmed this incredible sighting of lions chasing a warthog in the Kruger National Park.

According to Latest Sightings, the incident took place a few kilometers from the Tshokwane picnic site.

In the footage, before the lions give chase, the warthog is seen walking slowly into a river bed. The lions then position themselves for the hunt.   

As the lions start chasing it, the warthog runs for its life. It manages to outrun the big cats but didn't look back as the lions watch it run for the hills.

MORE:

Criminal case open after NSPCA comes to the rescue of ailing lions

Lion farmer charged with contravening the Animal Protection Act
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Kings of the road: Lions stroll alongside cars in Kruger Park

When you're the king of the jungle, life is a walk in the park.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Researchers discover ancient giant 'lion' in Kenya

A giant lion with enormous fangs that roamed the Kenyan savannah more than 20 million years ago was one of the largest ever meat-eating mammals, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  2. It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby Lifestyle
  3. Where to watch the Sunday night movie online Lifestyle
  4. We've solved the mystery, Trevor Noah. THIS is SA's sexiest accent Lifestyle
  5. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X