WATCH | Warthog gets the fright of its life as lions sneak up on it

A warthog made a lucky escape as a group of lions tried to sneak up on it.

Dana Atkinson, an author from Florida who has travelled to 13 African countries, filmed this incredible sighting of lions chasing a warthog in the Kruger National Park.

According to Latest Sightings, the incident took place a few kilometers from the Tshokwane picnic site.

In the footage, before the lions give chase, the warthog is seen walking slowly into a river bed. The lions then position themselves for the hunt.

As the lions start chasing it, the warthog runs for its life. It manages to outrun the big cats but didn't look back as the lions watch it run for the hills.