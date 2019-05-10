Cape Town ranked one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world

Take your pic: Table mountain, the Bo-Kaap, Boulders Beach, Kirstenbosch, Kalk Bay, the winelands and more.

This is just a sample of the scenery which makes Cape Town one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world.

Travel comparison service Hoppa ranked the world's most Instagrammable cities by how many times their hashtags were used on social media and released the results on Thursday.

Cape Town was ranked 44th, the only South African city in the top 50. The only other African city was Lagos, Nigeria, in 42nd place.