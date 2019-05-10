Cape Town ranked one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world
Take your pic: Table mountain, the Bo-Kaap, Boulders Beach, Kirstenbosch, Kalk Bay, the winelands and more.
This is just a sample of the scenery which makes Cape Town one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world.
Travel comparison service Hoppa ranked the world's most Instagrammable cities by how many times their hashtags were used on social media and released the results on Thursday.
Cape Town was ranked 44th, the only South African city in the top 50. The only other African city was Lagos, Nigeria, in 42nd place.
London overtook New York City to top the list, with Paris in second and the Big Apple in third since the last survey in 2016.
"Unsurprisingly, most of the photographs shared in this beautiful tourist hotspot are of the scenery, including Table Mountain, the ocean, wine estates, and much more," Hoppa content marketing executive Vicky Sidler said on Friday.
"A growing number of travellers choose destinations, hotels, and even restaurants based on how 'Instagrammable' they are."
Here is a breakdown of the different types of photographs taken in Cape Town:
- Scenery 30%
- Marketing 15%
- Group 15%
- Couples 11%
- Selfie 10%
- Sexually suggestive 5%
- Wildlife 4%
- Shopping 2%
- Alcohol 2%.
Here are the top 10 cities:
- London
- Paris
- New York City
- Dubai
- Istanbul
- Jakarta
- Los Angeles
- Barcelona
- Moscow
- Tokyo.