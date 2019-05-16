WATCH | 'OMG, it's still alive!': 'Dead' wild dog escapes lion's jaws

"Oh my God, it's still alive!"

That was the reaction of a woman on safari in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park after a wild dog escaped the clutches of a lion and lived to tell the tale.

The lioness attacked the pack of wild dogs after they had killed a kudu. After grabbing one of the dogs, she holds on to its seemingly lifeless body until another dog distracts her.

Remarkably, as the lioness chases the other dog, the previously caught dog gets up and makes his escape.

Both wild dogs were confirmed to have survived the attack unharmed.