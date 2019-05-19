Spanish town shuts 'shortcut' slide over safety slips
19 May 2019 - 00:00
A 38m-long, steep slide linking two streets in Estepona, Spain, has been closed due to multiple injuries, less than 24 hours after it opened.
A 38m-long, steep slide linking two streets in Estepona, Spain, has been closed due to multiple injuries, less than 24 hours after it opened.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.