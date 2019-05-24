Beyoncé & Jay-Z help Louvre retain its title of world's most-visited museum

The Louvre in Paris can thank the Carters - Beyoncé and Jay-Z - for helping the museum retain its position as the most visited museum in the world for 2018, with 10 million people treading its hallowed halls last year.

According to the latest edition of the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index, attendance at the most iconic museum in Paris jumped 26% - or by 2 million visitors in 2018, widening the gap with its closest rival, the National Museum of China in Beijing which saw 8.6 million visitors.

Rounding out the podium of top museums in the world is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, at 7.36 million visitors.

Analysts cited a number of contributing factors for the surge in attendance to the Louvre last year. Most notably, the report credits Jay-Z and Queen Bey for bringing renewed interest to the museum after using it as a backdrop for their music video Apes***. The video has racked up more than 172 million views since it was released last June. Its popularity has even resulted in a thematic "Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Louvre" tour which takes guests on a trail of all the artworks featured in the video.