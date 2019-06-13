Snowy photo of Greenland fishing village wins NatGeo travel photo contest

A photo capturing a snow-covered, fishing village in Greenland at dusk and a small family spotlighted by overhead streetlights has been named the grand prize winner of National Geographic's 2019 Travel Photo Contest.

Of the thousands of entries submitted this year, Weimin Chu's photo "Winter in Greenland," depicting the village of Upernavik in northwestern Greenland, stood out for the panel of expert photographer judges and NatGeo staff.

For the photo, Chu camped out on a slope near the airport on a "balmy" -30°C March evening, capturing the colourful homes below.

Historically, Greenlandic buildings were painted different colours to help locals distinguish storefronts (red) and fishermen's homes (blue) when the landscape was covered in snow.

Chu's photo captures the relic of Upernavik's past.