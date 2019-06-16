HOTEL REVIEW | Beacon Island Resort, Plettenberg Bay, Eastern Cape
This grand dame of SA hotels has a splendid location on an 'island' overlooking some of the country's most beautiful beaches, writes Nick Yell
16 June 2019 - 00:04
This grand dame of SA hotels has a splendid location on an 'island' overlooking some of the country's most beautiful beaches, writes Nick Yell
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.