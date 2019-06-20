Posh in-air perks, cheaper tickets: Emirates launches 'Special' Business Class

Earlier this month, the airline announced a new 'Special' fare, which complements its Business Class's three other fare categories, allowing access to in-air perks at a low fee.

The fourth tier of Business Class fare (complementing the 'Saver', 'Flex' and 'Flex Plus' tiers) hinted at in 2016 by Emirates President Tim Clark has been implemented on the Dubai airline's flights.

The airline underscored that this 'Special' fare is only available "on certain routes, based on seasonal trends in travel demand," without specifying which itineraries are currently impacted.

Benefiting from Emirates's coveted Business Class at a lower price will obviously require some sacrifices.

While the airline insists on the fact that passengers will continue to benefit from premium in-flight services, a generous 40-kg baggage allowance, and priority boarding, they will forgo access to airport lounges, chauffeur services and upgrades to First Class using Frequent Flyer Miles, according to information obtained by blog Onemileatatime.com.

In addition, 'Special' flyers will only be able to choose their seats after check-in.