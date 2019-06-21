Travel

Mango to operate cheaper flights between PE and Lanseria

21 June 2019 - 14:39 By timeslive
Mango Airlines is the third airline to operate between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, bringing welcome competition. File photo.
Mango Airlines is the third airline to operate between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg, bringing welcome competition. File photo.
Image: wikimedia commons

Mango Airlines will operate two flights a day between Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port Elizabeth Airport and Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg from July 11. The aircraft will be a Boeing 737-800 series. 

Marelize Labuschagne, acting CEO at Mango Airlines, said on Friday: "We are expecting the route will capture a combination of business and leisure travellers originating from the southern and northern parts of Johannesburg, the wider Gauteng province and beyond. Port Elizabeth is the gateway to the Garden Route and a highly populated tourist area so we are expecting this to be a popular network choice."

Economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Anele Qaba, said difficulty in accessing the city at an affordable price has been identified as a barrier to tourism and economic growth in the region.

"To unlock the full tourism potential, air access needed to be prioritised in order to make it easier and more affordable for visitors to explore Nelson Mandela Bay.”

While it is not feasible to do a straight comparison across the three major airlines now serving Port Elizabeth from Johannesburg, at the same time on the same days, here are rough quotes: If you avoid red eye flights, departing from Gauteng on a Wednesday in July  and returning from PE on a Sunday will cost approximately R1,700, R2,160 and R2,300 on Mango, BA/Kulula and SAA respectively.

MORE

Can airlines break your suitcase handle mechanism yet deny responsibility?

A local airline has agreed to replace a woman's suitcase after its retractable handle was damaged.
News
3 months ago

World's Top 100 Airlines announced: how did SAA rank?

Asian and Middle Eastern airlines soared at the 2019 World Airlines Awards — the Oscars of the aviation industry.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cape Town targets new air routes to Australia & South America

Cape Town plans to add routes to Australia and South America after last month reaching a deal with United Airlines for its first direct flight to the ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. World's Top 100 Airlines announced: how did SAA rank? Travel
  4. Gold-digging has become a guilt-free 'career' for SA's young women Lifestyle
  5. Electro star Philippe Zdar dies in tragic fall from window Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X