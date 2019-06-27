Money to burn? Book a room in Cape Town on Airbnb Luxe for up to R130k a night

If you have R130,000 in your bank account, you can spend it on a plush Cape Town boutique hotel - but it will get you just one night.

The 21 Nettleton hotel is one of more than 60 Cape Town properties listed on the newly launched Airbnb Luxe, a service offering expensive establishments to super-rich clients around the world.

Launched on Tuesday, Airbnb Luxe provides access to “unique and spectacular properties with dedicated trip designers to ensure bespoke experiences and services to make every stay truly magical”, according to Airbnb.

“With homes that are destinations in themselves, travellers can stay at incredible places, including award-winning homes in New Zealand and South Africa, castles in France and breathtaking historic villas in Tuscany.”