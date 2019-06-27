Money to burn? Book a room in Cape Town on Airbnb Luxe for up to R130k a night
If you have R130,000 in your bank account, you can spend it on a plush Cape Town boutique hotel - but it will get you just one night.
The 21 Nettleton hotel is one of more than 60 Cape Town properties listed on the newly launched Airbnb Luxe, a service offering expensive establishments to super-rich clients around the world.
Launched on Tuesday, Airbnb Luxe provides access to “unique and spectacular properties with dedicated trip designers to ensure bespoke experiences and services to make every stay truly magical”, according to Airbnb.
“With homes that are destinations in themselves, travellers can stay at incredible places, including award-winning homes in New Zealand and South Africa, castles in France and breathtaking historic villas in Tuscany.”
Airbnb said it launched Airbnb Luxe with more than 2,000 handpicked homes around the world - each one passing strict evaluation across more than 300 criteria to meet standards in both design and function.
“This includes elevated design standards on a variety of elements, from premium materials and finishes and rare and unique features to spaces that accommodate groups, highly functional design, chef-grade appliances and the proper amount of bathrooms corresponding to each bedroom.”
Each Airbnb Luxe booking provides 24/7 access to a “dedicated, highly trained” trip designer, who will ensure that the stay is tailored to the traveller’s unique needs.
“This includes ensuring effortless booking and check-in, coordinating local bespoke experiences and activities, and arranging a wide range of services - from childcare to private chefs, to in-house massage therapists or, for the dedicated, personal training sessions in your own private gym.”
The upmarket 21 Nettleton hotel in Clifton accommodates 12 guests with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
It has a nightly rate of R130,000. Services included in the fee include airport transfer, butler and laundry services, a chef and a driver. Add-on services are also available, including car rental, fresh groceries, childcare and restaurant concierge.
There are currently 57 listings on Airbnb Luxe for Cape Town, ranging from around R4,000 a night up to 21 Nettleton's R130,000.