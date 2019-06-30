Travel

Extra Mile

A personal story of WW2 leaves readers wanting more

Paul Ash recently wrote about the tragic death of his grandfather in France during World War 2. Here he tells us more about his emotional search for answers about his relative's fate

Paul Ash Columnist
30 June 2019 - 00:00 By

Paul Ash recently wrote about the tragic death of his grandfather in France during World War 2. Here he tells us more about his emotional search for answers about his relative's fate

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  3. Over 23m Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to 'When They See Us' Lifestyle
  4. Minnie Dlamini says her skincare line won't break her fans' bank accounts The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X