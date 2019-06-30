My Travelling Life

I never feel guilty about taking a holiday, says Spice Girl Geri Horner

Being part of a famous pop group opened up the world for Geri Horner AKA Ginger Spice. Now travelling is a crucial part of 'me time' for this mom of two. She tells us more

Being part of a famous pop group opened up the world for Geri Horner AKA Ginger Spice. Now travelling is a crucial part of 'me time' for this mom of two. She tells us more