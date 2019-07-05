Is it curtains for Amsterdam's red light district?

Amsterdam's mayor on Wednesday proposed drawing curtains over the notorious glass-fronted booths where sex workers ply their trade, as part of an overhaul of the city's famed red-light district.

Femke Halsema, the Dutch capital's first female mayor, presented four options for improving conditions for women who work in prostitution, cutting crime and reducing the burden of mass tourism in the area.

The red-lit canalside windows and sex shops of the Wallen district near the main train station are one of the biggest draws for the 18 million tourists who flock to the Netherlands' biggest city every year.

"For many visitors, the sex workers have become no more than an attraction to look at. In some cases this is accompanied by disruptive behaviour and a disrespectful attitude to the sex workers in the windows," her office said in a statement.

"At the same time, there has also been a major increase in unlicensed, underground prostitution."

Under the mayor's first option "the curtains of the window brothels close" so that "sex workers and their workplaces are no longer visible from the street", the statement said.