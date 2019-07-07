Queen Victoria's legacy lives on in Kolkata, India's cultural capital

The former capital of British India deserves as many tourists as the more marketable Delhi and Mumbai, not least for the impressive, lingering presence of Queen Victoria and the Raj, writes Stephen McClarence

