Gen Z would rather travel than own homes or retirement funds

10 July 2019 - 11:17 By AFP Relaxnews
New survey shows that Gen Z travellers from South Korea are most likely to take over 50 photos a day while on holiday.
Image: iStock/Cometary via AFP Relaxnews

Young travellers from South Korea are the most snap-happy shutterbugs when it comes to taking photos on vacation, while Colombians have the most wanderlust. 

That's according to the results of a global survey conducted by Booking.com, which aims to tease out the travel habits of Generation Z, a cohort of coming-of-age young adults between the ages of 16-24. 

For the report, Booking.com polled 5,456 respondents in 29 markets including Brazil, China, France, India, Australia, the UK, US, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. 

The findings show that overall, travel figures high on this generation's minds, with 67%  globally saying they're excited at the prospect of discovering the world. But some countries have greater wanderlust than others. At 91%, for instance, respondents from Colombia expressed the highest amount of enthusiasm for travel, followed by India and China (tied at 82%), and Argentina (80%).  

Globally, travel and seeing the world outranked higher education, home ownership and retirement funds among Gen Z respondents when it comes to their spending priorities.

Young travellers in India, Thailand and Russia are the most likely to prioritise spending on travel rather than material possessions

According to the survey, young travellers in India, Thailand and Russia are the most likely to prioritise spending on travel rather than material possessions.

More than half of the respondents are also adrenaline junkies, with 56% expressing a desire for adventure travel such as paragliding or bungee jumping. 

When it comes to that timeless travel rite of passage of solo travel, only 18% globally expressed an interest strapping on a backpack or taking a gap year. But that figure doubled among respondents in Taiwan and Hong Kong. 

Across the board, about half of Gen Z respondents around the world said they were aware of the environmental impact of travel and would make efforts to green their travel. 

The biggest source of inspiration for Gen Z travellers, meanwhile, include Instagram, celebrities and other influencers. 

And when it comes to the most selfie-snapping, Instagram-happy shutterbugs, it turns out that travellers from South Korea, India and Argentina are most likely to take more than 50 photos of their vacation - a day.

