Travel

14 places in SA where tourists can experience Mandela magic

From his childhood home to his prison cells to where he cast his first vote, South Africa has an extensive and fascinating Nelson Mandela tourist trail

Paul Ash Columnist
14 July 2019 - 00:00 By

GAUTENG..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can people please stop asking for fresh chilli at restaurants? Food
  2. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Serena Williams on untouched magazine cover: I am proud to share my story Lifestyle
  5. Which supermarket's sticky toffee pudding came tops in our taste test? Food

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X