Discover the heavenly flavours of French cuisine in Avignon, the city of popes
Anthony Peregrine is entirely seduced by the restaurants and markets of this medieval city in Provence, France
14 July 2019 - 00:00
The Provençal diet of fish, fresh fruit and veg, ratatouille, olive oil and Sisteron lamb is both voluptuousness made flesh and so obviously healthy that we need not worry on that score. The heights of pleasure and (unspoken) health: the combination is unbeatable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.