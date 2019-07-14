Discover the heavenly flavours of French cuisine in Avignon, the city of popes

Anthony Peregrine is entirely seduced by the restaurants and markets of this medieval city in Provence, France

The Provençal diet of fish, fresh fruit and veg, ratatouille, olive oil and Sisteron lamb is both voluptuousness made flesh and so obviously healthy that we need not worry on that score. The heights of pleasure and (unspoken) health: the combination is unbeatable...