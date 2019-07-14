My Travelling Life

Hopping on trains & horse riding: Kiefer Sutherland's travelling life

The actor-turned-singer spends much of his time on tour, but travel is a chance to disappear into new, wide open spaces

I played more than 100 gigs last year, which means I am constantly packing my life into a suitcase and travelling back and forth between Europe and the US. On average I am on the road with my band for three months a year - I only spent a few weeks in total at my

Los Angeles home in 2018...