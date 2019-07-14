Accidental Tourist

No room at the inn on Texel island - at least, not if you arrive on a Thursday

Barbara Spanderman finds some sticklers for the rules on this Dutch island with strong German connections

Texel is one of five mud-flat islands that lie along the coast of North Holland. In the 1700s, intrepid travellers left from there to sail to the Cape. I went to Texel in October 2018 by plane, train, bus and ferry. Holland was in the grip of a drought...