Accidental Tourist

When nature calls, think twice before you go in the bush

Maureen Girdlestone gets caught with her pants down by Sibella the famous cheetah at the Samara Game Reserve

Nat Geo Wild's The Miracle Cheetah tells the story of Sibella, who was nursed back to health after being mauled by a pack of hunting dogs in North West. She was then given a home by the fledgling Samara Game Reserve, outside Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape...