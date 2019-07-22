Five great getaways for snow spotters in SA

With temperatures reaching lows of 1º this winter, now might be the perfect time to plan a getaway in some SA's rustic country destinations. Cue roaring fires, warm blankets and lots of reading indoors.

Here are some of the “coolest” getaways if you love snow, says Barrie Swart, head of operations for Gumtree Property South Africa.

Ouma Jossie's, Matjiesfontein (From R1,400 per night)