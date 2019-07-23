Five great getaways for snow spotters in SA
Gumtree's recommended list of rustic winter getaways
With temperatures reaching lows of 1º this winter, now might be the perfect time to plan a getaway in some SA's rustic country destinations. Cue roaring fires, warm blankets and lots of reading indoors.
Here are some of the “coolest” getaways if you love snow, says Barrie Swart, head of operations for Gumtree Property South Africa.
Ouma Jossie's, Matjiesfontein (From R1,400 per night)
This rustic country house on a working farm in the Roggeveld Karoo offers an essential indoor braai and plenty of peace and quiet. It is the ideal place to get away from it all – and to spot snow.
Il Castello, Clarens (From R2,850 per night)
Il Castello offers mountain views, full breakfasts and gas fireplaces – which you will you need. Nestled between the Rooiberge and Maluti mountains, the little town of Clarens is extremely Instagram-worthy – with or without the thick blanket of snow you can expect.
Mont Plaisir, Fouriesburg (From R600 per night)
Comprising four luxury cottages, the name of this grain farm means pleasure mountain, which bodes well for holiday-goers. Whether you just want to relax, or try biking, abseiling or 4x4ing, Mont Plaisir is a great venue for winter. It's also only a stone’s throw away from the Afri Ski resort.
Klondyke Cherry Farm, Ceres (From R750 per night)
From November to January, this farm is a favourite spot for picnickers that come to pick cherries or braai next to the dam, but in winter, it's a prime spot to see snow. Stay in one of the quaint cottages and skip the inevitable queue up the mountain.
Tiffindell Ski and Alpine Resort
The famous Tiffindell Ski Resort guarantees snow from June to August. Guests can choose from budget to luxury accommodation, but all rooms are centrally heated and a mere 100m from the slopes. And of course, there is plenty of gluhwein at SA's highest pub to warm you up.
This article was paid for by Gumtree.