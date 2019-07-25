SA is world's 'most dangerous' country for solo female travellers. Here's why

Mzansi has been named the most dangerous country for female travellers to visit on their own — in the entire world! That's according to the Women's Danger Index, a ranking from travel advisory website Asher & Lyric.

To compile the index, Asher & Lyric took the 50 countries with the most international visitors and scored them against eight categories intended to highlight how safe that destination is for solo female travellers.

These categories are:

Safe to walk alone at night Intentional homicide of women Non-partner sexual violence Intimate partner violence Legal discrimination Violence against woman attitudes Gender inequality Global gender gap

Data from studies by organisations such as the World Economic Forum, World Health Organisation and the UN was used to score each country in each category.

It's important to note that more weight was given to the first two categories than the remaining six when compiling each country's overall "danger grade" score and corresponding academic mark.

WORST AND BEST

While none of the countries featured on the index got an "A", the destination deemed to be the most safe - Spain — received a respectable B+. It's total danger grade was 212.04 points.

On the other end of the scale, SA got a total danger grade of 771.82 points, making it not only the most dangerous country in the world for solo women tourists, but also the only destination to be given an F overall.