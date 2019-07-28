Feeling fancy on the Blue Train
David Isaacson rather enjoyed being 'upper crust' on a luxury trip to the Durban July
28 July 2019 - 00:00
We were welcomed aboard the Blue Train in Pretoria with the sexy tag line, "the luxury of slow", and the assurance that these same carriages had hosted kings and queens.
That was all well and good, but the real question was: was this icon of local grandeur ready for a pleb like me?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.