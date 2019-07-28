The Extra Mile

Is it safe to use hotel wi-fi?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q. I am travelling in the US next month and staying in various hotels. I was planning on using the free wi-fi in all the hotels, but a colleague tells me that this is not safe and cyber criminals could steal my passwords. Is this true? How can I protect myself? - Dave Richards



A. Your colleague is correct to offer a word of caution. Public wi-fi networks, while convenient and fast, may have multiple users on them at the same time. ..