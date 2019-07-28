Accidental Tourist

Nervous flyer? This seaplane ride is so breathtaking you'll forget to be scared

Mauritius' exquisite coral gardens and submerged waterfalls turn Charmaine Moore's terrifying birthday gift into a spectacular adventure

"Land or sea?" the young pilot asked - as in which would I rather fly over? Tempted to say neither, I quickly glanced at my family and attempted a smile.



"The one with the least turbulence. I'm a nervous flyer." Talk about the understatement of the year. I'm not comfortable unless my feet are on the ground...