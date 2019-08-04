My Travelling Life

Actor Mpho Osei-Tutu on visiting SA's Siberia & the very end of the world

The star of Montecasino's 'The Dead Tinder Society' tells us about an arctic night in a Northern Cape B&B and falling off the planet in China's Nanjing

I've been blessed to travel quite a bit with my stage work.



Last year I travelled to Uganda, Switzerland, Germany and China with Mike van Graan's When Swallows Cry. In terms of holidays, I visit Ghana (my father's home) every two years and we try to travel within SA as a family, as well as in Lesotho (my mother's home)...