Club Med Mauritius has perfected the recipe for a visa-free mom-cation

Elizabeth Sleith visits a pair of island resorts that have all the ingredients for a no-flop relaxation fest. Just mix and enjoy

Timeouts for children are awful things - for everyone concerned.



While the littlies wail off to the naughty chair/step/corner to think about what they've done, the sentencing parent will inevitably spend the time angsting. Does a kid who smacks their brother/paints the dog/smears mashed potatoes on the wall make you a bad mom?..