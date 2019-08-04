Local Getaway

Head to Oorlogskloof Nature Reserve for a rugged eco-adventure

The starkly beautiful nature reserve, situated in a Northern Cape biodiversity hotspot, wants to draw in more visitors with amazing hikes and rock-climbing, writes Nick Yell

Recently I met a bunch of conservation fundis who'd invited me to participate in a brainstorming breakaway at Papkuilsfontein guest farm outside Nieuwoudtville.



Cobus Theron, the Endangered Wildlife Trust's (EWT) manager of the Drylands Conservation Programme (DCP), wanted my advice on outdoor activities that will help attract people to this part of the Bokkeveld...