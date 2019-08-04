Local Getaway
Head to Oorlogskloof Nature Reserve for a rugged eco-adventure
The starkly beautiful nature reserve, situated in a Northern Cape biodiversity hotspot, wants to draw in more visitors with amazing hikes and rock-climbing, writes Nick Yell
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Recently I met a bunch of conservation fundis who'd invited me to participate in a brainstorming breakaway at Papkuilsfontein guest farm outside Nieuwoudtville.
Cobus Theron, the Endangered Wildlife Trust's (EWT) manager of the Drylands Conservation Programme (DCP), wanted my advice on outdoor activities that will help attract people to this part of the Bokkeveld...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.