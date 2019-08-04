The Extra Mile
The final word on UK transit visas for SA passport holders
If you're flying through the UK and have a Schengen visa, do you still need a UK transit visa? Our travel expert has the answer
04 August 2019 - 00:12
Q. I feel confusion still reigns in the matter of UK transit visas even if you hold a valid onward Schengen visa. Last year I was due to fly to Paris via Heathrow. I had a Schengen visa and was flying British Airways throughout so would remain in transit in the same terminal in Heathrow. I was denied boarding by BA staff at OR Tambo International and had to purchase a new ticket with Air France to depart that evening. - Hilton Walker
A. I asked BA and Flight Centre for clarity. Both said that the airline was correct. If you are travelling to a Schengen-area state, you will need a Direct Airside Transit Visa, even if you will not go through UK immigration...
