Accidental Tourist

The mystical powers of Italian olives

As she savours the oil from the fruit of Italian olive groves, Sue de Groot is reminded of ancient bells, motherly love and rock-hard endurance

The best olive oil I have ever tasted was spooned out of a bucket of deep green viscosity pressed that very hour from olives picked in the groves of Fattoria di Maiano, near Fiesole in Italy.



The patron, count Miari Fulcis, can trace his family back to a 16th-century pope. The olive trees have even deeper roots...