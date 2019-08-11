Local Getaway

Follow in the footprints of hippos on a walking safari in the lowveld

Walking is to the bushveld as scuba diving is to the ocean. Hlengiwe Magaguladi put on her hiking boots and took the plunge in Limpopo's Letaba Ranch Game Reserve

At the Kruger's shore, eight women set out to explore a verdant sea.



It was the "blue hour" on the Limpopo coast, that ethereal time between sunset and blackness, and from my vantage point above the beach I gazed on an ocean that faded in shades of green to the horizon, where it blended with a purple sky...