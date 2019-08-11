Accidental Tourist

Forget museums & art: Florence is also home of a bloody, beautiful game

The Italian sport of Calcio Storico can best be described as combination of rugby, handball and mixed martial arts, writes Nick Piper

The streets of Florence were scented with jasmine as we ran through them on that sunny summer Sunday morning.



In truth though, all I was thinking about was the previous night's meal: a rare Florentine steak, accompanied by truffle mash and rich peas, washed down with a cold Moretti beer in a small, smoky trattoria...