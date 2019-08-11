Got R1.4m to splash on a hotel suite? 9 ways to holiday like the super rich

Scientists agree that money spent on memorable experiences — like travel — is money well spent. And how do the world’s most extravagantly wealthy make those memories? By dropping big bucks, writes Elizabeth Sleith

1. RENT YOUR OWN PRIVATE ISLAND



Jean Paul Sartre said it best when he opined: "Hell is other people." And for the ultra-rich, there can be no better cure for those pesky "other people" than a land mass which, for the duration of your stay, no-one else can reach. In short, a private island...