Mykonos: Party island of the beautiful, famous & ridiculously rich
The Greek isle has long drawn a chic clique, but the influx of billionaires has made it a haven of absurd luxury
11 August 2019 - 00:10
There's nowhere to buy a bucket and spade, but you can pick up a €10,000 (R167,000) Gucci clutch handbag or a €250,000 (R4.1m) piece of graffiti art. This strip of sand, on the southwest coast of the Greek island of Mykonos, is no ordinary beach.
"Ha ha, no," says Anna, a smartly dressed hostess welcoming guests to Nammos beach club, when I pop by to ask if there is anywhere to buy a lilo or other traditional seaside paraphernalia. "Our clients aren't usually those sorts of people."..
